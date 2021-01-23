Woman dead after shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the southeast side of the city.

Around 5:30 a.m., police found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the Trive at Elevation Apartments near South Circle Drive and Highway 24.

CSPD says they believe two groups were involved in a disturbance and one suspect fired at least one round striking the victim. She was pronounced dead on scene.

While the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call dispatch at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.