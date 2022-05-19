COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman is facing felony theft and cybercrime charges after allegedly defrauding Medicaid of $240,000.

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Thursday that the Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against a Colorado Springs woman for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that were never provided.

An investigation by the department’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that between August 25, 2017, and February 26, 2021, Martha Sutherland, operator of Front Range Mental Health and Summit Assessments in Colorado Springs, routinely filed claims and received Medicaid reimbursement for mental health assessments that were not provided. According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in El Paso County District Court, Sutherland also billed for the same service multiple times.

Sutherland is charged with theft, a class three felony, and cybercrime, a class four felony. “Medicaid provides essential health care services for many of our state’s most vulnerable residents,” Attorney General Weiser said. “We will hold accountable those who would take advantage of this system for their own gain and, in turn, take resources away from those in need.”

Over the course of the four years Sutherland was submitting fraudulent billing claims, she was reimbursed $240,000. Her first court appearance is set for May 25, 2022 in El Paso County.

If you suspect a provider of potential Medicaid fraud, click here or call (720) 508-6696.