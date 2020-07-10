Woman attacked by bear in downtown Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman Thursday night was clawed on her back by a bear in downtown Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife are seeking the sow that attacked the woman. The bear was with her 2 cubs. Officers were alerted to the attack Friday morning by Manitou Springs.

According to officers, the woman was knocked down and clawed. The woman suffered three scratches down her back but was not seriously injured and didn’t seek medical attention.

A passerby also was chased by a bear a few minutes later in the same block, just south of downtown Manitou Springs, where the first woman was attacked.

As officers search for the bears, the public is urged to immediately contact CPW with any sightings of bears in Manitou Springs at (719) 227-5200.

Cody Wigner, CPW wildlife manager, said the victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack.