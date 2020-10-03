Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– A woman was arrested after police responded to a rollover crash early Sunday morning near downtown Pueblo.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Craig Street on report of a crash.

Officers arrived to find that the car hit a parked car and then rolled over.

Witnesses said that a female and a child crawled out of the vehicle and went through an alley.

Officers found the woman and child two blocks away.

Police say the child didn’t appear to be injured but was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The female had a cut on her head but wasn’t seriously injured.

Police have the woman in custody for suspicion of DUI and will also look at charges related to endangering the child.

