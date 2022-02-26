PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on over 10 charges, including fraud, theft, and possession.
Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Brandy Aragon Friday Afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests.
Aragon was wanted with three warrants for Failure to Appear, according to Pueblo PD.
Including the following charges:
- Public Order Crimes
- Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Firearm
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Identity Theft
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Fraud – Impersonation
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
- Theft
- Violation of a Protection Order
- Criminal Impersonation – Cause Liability
- Criminal Impersonation – Gain Benefit
The 34-year-old woman’s bond was set at $75,000.
Individuals interested in submitting any tips on information regarding any crimes can contact the Pueblo Police Department.
Anonymous tips can be submitted with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online HERE.