PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on over 10 charges, including fraud, theft, and possession.

Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Brandy Aragon Friday Afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests.

Aragon was wanted with three warrants for Failure to Appear, according to Pueblo PD.

Including the following charges:

Public Order Crimes

Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Firearm

Motor Vehicle Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Identity Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Fraud – Impersonation

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Theft

Violation of a Protection Order

Criminal Impersonation – Cause Liability

Criminal Impersonation – Gain Benefit

The 34-year-old woman’s bond was set at $75,000.

Individuals interested in submitting any tips on information regarding any crimes can contact the Pueblo Police Department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online HERE.