Woman arrested for stealing truck in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who stole a truck near downtown Pueblo on Saturday.
Police say 26-year-old Morina Mondragon was found sleeping in the stolen truck and had drugs in her posession.
Deputies say they found 12 grams of meth, heroin, a scale, baggies and cash inside the stolen truck.
Mondragon was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance intent to distribute & other charges.
The truck has been returned to it’s owner.