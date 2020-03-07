Woman arrested for stealing truck in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who stole a truck near downtown Pueblo on Saturday.

Police say 26-year-old Morina Mondragon was found sleeping in the stolen truck and had drugs in her posession.

Deputies say they found 12 grams of meth, heroin, a scale, baggies and cash inside the stolen truck.

Mondragon was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance intent to distribute & other charges.

The truck has been returned to it’s owner.

