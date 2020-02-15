Woman arrested after assaulting CSPD officer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A woman has been arrested after assaulting a Colorado Springs Police Officer Friday night.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a call about a female acting erratic at the 7-11 on Uintah Street in Colorado Springs.

CSPD officers arrested Sarah Lightfoot after she refused orders, assaulted an officer, and moved her vehicle in reverse, partially dragging the officer.

Police say Lightfoot backed into the marked police vehicle causing minor damage.

Two people assisted the officer by controlling Lightfoot in order for the officer to put her into handcuffs.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

CSPD says the car Lightfoot was driving was a stolen vehicle.

Lightfoot was taken to jail on several charges.