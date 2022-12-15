(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly presented a stolen driver’s license at a store in Pueblo.
PPD said on Saturday, Dec. 10 a wallet was stolen before then the victim’s diver’s license was used at a local store in Pueblo. PPD has released photos of the alleged suspect and is asking the community for help in identifying her.
If you have any information about the suspect, PPD asks you to contact Detective Cantin at (719) 553-2506 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.