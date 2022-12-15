(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly presented a stolen driver’s license at a store in Pueblo.

PPD said on Saturday, Dec. 10 a wallet was stolen before then the victim’s diver’s license was used at a local store in Pueblo. PPD has released photos of the alleged suspect and is asking the community for help in identifying her.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information about the suspect, PPD asks you to contact Detective Cantin at (719) 553-2506 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.