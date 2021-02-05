Witness testimonies continue Friday in Kelsie Schelling murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man accused in the 2013 murder of Kelsie Schelling returned to a Pueblo courtroom on Friday. At the outset of trial, the judge issued a decorum which does not allow media to record audio or video, take still pictures, or live report (i.e. reporters may not Tweet information from inside the courthouse).

Day three of Donthe Lucas trial starts with more testimony from friends of Kelsie. Here’s yesterday’s recap & I’ll thread today’s details below. https://t.co/es46Po55ee pic.twitter.com/s0paO6u7XH — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 5, 2021

FOX21’s Brandon Thompson has been following the trial of Donthe Lucas this week. Lucas is charged with first degree murder in the death of Kelsie Schelling. Schelling’s mother and friends, who have taken the stand this week, have described a volatile on-again off-again relationship between Lucas and Schelling, which soured when Schelling became pregant.

Schelling was last seen in the parking lot of a Pueblo Walmart in February of 2013. Her body was never found.

Lucas was arrested in connection with Schelling’s death in 2017, but his trial was delayed multiple times.

A jury was finally seated Tuesday and opening statements in this case took place on Wednesday.

On Friday, Schelling’s friend from beauty school, Bobbi Larimar testified that Lucas emtionally abused Schelling.

"From my perspective the relationship seemed like a rollar coaster to all of it…When she found out she was pregnant, it started changing more." Larmer said Kelsie told her Lucas was excited at first, but then his attitude changed. : "I think that he wasn't trying to — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 5, 2021

On Thursday, despite an earlier decision by the judge to make the information inadmissable, another friend of Schelling was allowed to testify about physical abuse by Luas, which she’d only been told about – but did not witness.

The judge reminded the jury not to make decisions about Lucas in this case on the basis of allegations.

This story will be updated.