Witness in Donthe Lucas murder trial killed in Denver

Roxann Martinez was found dead in Denver in February 2021. She was set to testify in the trial against Donthe Lucas.

DENVER, Colo. — A woman confirmed to be an “endorsed witness by the prosecution” in the Donthe Lucas murder trial was killed in Denver on Thursday, February 25.

Roxann Martinez, 31, was found dead in the 3700 block of South Wabash Street. Denver Police said they do not have anyone in custody in relation to Martinez’s death and are actively seeking information.

A DPD spokesperson said they do not believe Martinez’s death is connected to the Lucas trial.

Donthe Lucas is on trial for the 2013 disappearance and murder of Kelsie Schelling.

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared February 4, 2013, after driving from Denver to Pueblo. She was supposed to meet Lucas, her boyfriend at the time, at the Walmart on Northern Avenue.

Lucas has pleaded not guilty to the crime.