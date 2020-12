ELLICOTT – At Next Step Horse rescue, 2020 has been tough year for them.

Next Step Horse Rescue hosted a memorable evening on the ranch! The community was invited to enjoy the peace and tranquility while taking in the sights of the season on the ranch.

There were photos with Santa, hot cocoa, hot cider, s’mores, carriage rides (weather permitting) and an opportunity to see how much the horses get in to the holiday spirit as well.