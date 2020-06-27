Winter Park Resort launches summer operations

WINTER PARK, Colo.,– Winter Park Resort and its famed Trestle Bike Park has officially launched summer operations.

The resort’s Gondola also opened, taking guests up to almost 12,000 feet for scenic hiking, biking and mountain top sight-seeing.

Additional base-area services, including various restaurant options, bike rentals and some retail opened as well.





Photos courtesy: Winter Park Resort and Carl Frey

Guests can sign up for guided tours and hikes, mini golf, and private biking lessons. Winter Park opened its lodging earlier this month, so visitors can now book a complete mountain getaway this summer.

Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. Summer operations will then shift to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September.

Winter Park Resort said they have carefully reviewed all current orders and guidelines and modified operations accordingly.

Among modifications to summer operations are:

Running the Gondola and other lifts to be compliant with capacity guidelines

Opening some resort-owned restaurants for take-out only

New signage to help with social distancing across the resort

Requiring employees to go through a health screening before reporting to work

Requiring employees with direct customer contact to wear face coverings

Respectfully requesting that all guests also wear face coverings when on or inside resort property

A contactless check-in process for all resort-owned lodging, where guests will check in via a Text Concierge, allowing them to access keys through a lock box or receive a key code for keyless entry

Leaving 24 hours in between lodging reservations to properly clean and sanitize each unit

Click here to visit the Winter Park Resort website.