(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25.

In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed.

Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features wines made in-house along with several others from Colorado wineries.

As far as food, you can expect charcuterie boards, soups, sandwiches, and coffee, using locally sourced ingredients.

The owners, Susan and Don Quintana, say since opening on New Year’s Eve, the community has given them a warm welcome.

Susan said, “The people have been so warm and inviting. We knew they would be because our daughter has a winery tasting room up in Old Colorado City and because of that, people who live here and in Pueblo would come there and that’s how we met that community and then we thought that people who live in Pueblo and here don’t have to go to Old Colorado City to get a bottle of wine.”

“A lot of Fountain people and Security-Widefield, they were like ‘Oh my goodness, I cannot wait till it opens here’, just like us,” said employee, Laura Gennitti.

Come spring and summer, you will be able to sip your wine on their patio, right alongside Fountain Creek.

Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery also has a wine club you can join online. It’s a great place to keep up to date with dinner specials and events, plus you can earn free wine by being a member. Click here to join.