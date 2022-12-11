(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Our next weather system is making its approach to Southern Colorado into the start of the work week, and it is set to bring strong wind and heavy snow for parts of the state, along with severe weather for other parts of the country.

MORE WIND:

We’ll start to notice changes as early as Sunday afternoon as the wind increases. The wind will help warm temperatures into the start of the week, but will also increase fire danger locally.

Wind and fire danger will remain high through Monday as a big area of low pressure starts to make its arrival. Gusts 30-45 MPH will be possible.

Wind gusts and temperatures expected Monday

But thanks to the wind, highs on both Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s and 60s.

In contrast, a different story will develop over the mountains. Snow will begin over the Continental Divide as early as Sunday evening, and snow coverage will pick up through Monday afternoon.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Travel over the high country will start to deteriorate through the day on Monday, but it won’t be until Monday evening and early Tuesday that travel impacts will be felt locally across the Front Range and plains.

With the track of the storm, it looks as if parts of northern El Paso county, the Palmer Divide, southern mountains, and northeastern Colorado will have the chance for blizzard-like conditions and blowing snow.

With the combination of snow and wind, visibility will be reduced at or under a quarter-mile in some areas and will make travel difficult, if not cause closures.

Make sure to check road conditions before you travel.

Winter weather alerts Monday-Wednesday

STORM TRACK AND ACCUMULATIONS:

As for accumulation, it’s all going to depend on the track the storm takes. The further north the center of the storm goes, the fewer snow amounts we’ll pick up across the Front Range. But we have seen the storm tick south a bit more through the start of the weekend.

It still is aiming more to the north, but this movement further south will allow wrap-around moisture, with a better chance of more snow over the plains. Again, the northeast plains will be hit the hardest.

The Pikes Peak region has a decent chance of seeing accumulating, wind-driven snow late Monday night into Tuesday. There will be lesser chances of snow further south, but still certainly a possibility.

Right now, 1-4” is not out of the question for the Pikes Peak region.

As of Sunday, the American model pulls more moisture locally toward the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo county, whereas the European model focuses mainly on the mountains and northeast plains.

As the bulk of the storm tracks to the northeast, snow showers will start to taper off into Wednesday. But for the mountains with three days of consistent snow, some ski resorts will be the big winners with this system.

Models have been picking up over a foot over portions of the central and southern mountains.

Make sure to stay with the FOX21 Storm Team and download our app on Apple or Google Play, to get the latest updates as we track this storm.

Along with this storm system, temperatures will be taking a nose-dive.

Highs will drop drastically from highs in the 50s at the start of the week to the 20s and 30s by Tuesday. The cold will settle in through the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 30s through the extended forecast.