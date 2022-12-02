(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Strong winds caused damage to areas across the Pikes Peak Region on Friday morning, Dec. 2 as the High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran took photos and videos of the damage caused in southwest Colorado Springs, and also spoke to homeowners in the area who witnessed the damage.

This was the scene outside a home near Skyway Elementary in southwest Colorado Springs, where a tree was ripped from its roots and fell over.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

FOX21 also spoke to a homeowner in the area, Richard Lawonn, who said his family woke up early Friday morning to a tree in their yard that had fallen over, along with damage to several power lines in their neighborhood.

“I am kind of surprised because I thought this [tree] was the healthiest one of the three on the corner right here, but it turned out that it was probably the worst one,” said Lawonn.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

According to FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Valerie Mills, the Pikes Peak Region saw the strongest wind gusts early Friday morning. Most of the region saw gusts between 70 mph, but some areas saw gusts up to 105 mph.

Peak Wind Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region

Cheyenne Mountain: 105 mph

Colorado City: 95 mph

USAFA: 84 mph

Manitou Springs: 75 mph

La Veta: 72 mph

High wind alerts in Southern Colorado for Dec. 2

The wind is also extreme for Colorado’s high country through Friday evening. Due to the winds and snow, Beaver Creek canceled its Men’s Downhill event scheduled for Friday, however, according to Beaver Creek, other Xfinity Birds of Prey festivities will go on as scheduled.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Red Flag Warning also remains in effect for Friday, Dec. 2, until 5 p.m. NWS said the strong winds and low relative humidity make conditions very favorable for the rapid spread and intensification of any fires.