Wilson Ranch and Monument Valley pools open Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Wilson Ranch Pool and Monument Valley Pool will be open for lap swim and public open swim starting Friday, June 26.

The outdoor pools are owned by the City and operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Due to the state’s current public health order, capacities are limited, and the public will be welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to check www.ppymca.org/outdoorpools before stopping by. Swimming will be offered in 90-minute time blocks, and the pools will be cleared and cleaned in between each time block.

The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground at Deerfield Hills Park opened June 19.

The Water Hole at Venezia Park will open Wednesday, June 24, and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hoping to have the Uncle Wilber Fountain at Acacia Park operating by July 4.

These water features are operating with new safety procedures in place due to COVID-19. For operating hours and more information visit https://coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/spray-grounds-and-fountains?mlid=4701.

The parks department, in partnership with the YMCA, will continue to keep both Portal Pool and the Prospect Lake Beach operations closed for the remainder of the 2020 season. In the case of Portal Pool, structural issues have resulted in excessive water loss that may be worsening its condition. Throughout the remainder of this year, additional analysis will be conducted to inform potential solutions.

Regarding the Prospect Lake Beach operation, the ongoing remodeling of the Beach House prohibits safe access to the beach. Anticipated completion of the project is the end of July with programming beginning this fall. The lake is currently closed until further notice due to the presumed return of blue-green algae.

The parks department and the YMCA greatly appreciate the community’s continued patience and support as summer activities return for both residents and visitors alike.