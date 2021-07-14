Wildwood Casino’s opens $14 million hotel

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Tourists can now stay at a brand new hotel in Cripple Creek. Wildwood Casino’s opened its $14-million hotel with 101-rooms in June.

In addition to increasing the number of rooms available in Cripple Creek, the Wildwood Hotel and Casino offers more than 2,800-square-feet of event space for meetings, conferences, weddings, retreats, and catering. The hotel is adjacent to the casino providing easy access to restaurants and the gaming floor, including Cripple Creek’s best sportsbook, year-round.

“This is another historic moment for Cripple Creek. The Wildwood Hotel will be the first standalone hotel built since casinos were approved in 1991,” General Manager Matt Andrighetti said. “We’re excited to bring even more visitors up for the weekends, mountain getaways, and to enjoy great gaming and all the fun our town has to offer.”

Leading up to the June opening, Wildwood Casino plans to host multiple events to celebrate. The casino is inviting city council members and other dignitaries to attend a “sign-lighting” celebration in the middle of March as the hotel sign is mounted and lit for the first time.

Since its founding in 1891, Cripple Creek has experienced extreme fluctuation in population size and prosperity. In the early 1900s, Cripple Creek was one of the top five, largest cities by population in Colorado, and its mines had produced more than $77 million in gold, a Colorado Encyclopedia article details.

“Like many mountain towns, Cripple Creek’s economic wellbeing depends heavily on tourism. Opening a new, modern hotel that’s affordable will encourage more people to come and visit our beautiful town and enjoy all the area has to offer,” owner Joseph Canfora said.

Today, with a population size close to 1,500, casinos play a pivotal role in bringing tourism to the city. Taxes generated from the 12 casinos have provided money to restore, renovate and preserve numerous historical buildings.

“This is going to be the year of stay-cations,” Andrighetti added. “With many people looking for an opportunity to finally get out and enjoy themselves, it’s a great time to take a drive up into the mountains and enjoy a couple days of gaming, great views, and local attractions.”

Guests can pre-book rooms at Wildwood Hotel here. For additional information, please visit Wildwood’s website at http://wildwoodcasino.net/.