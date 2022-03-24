CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — As the U.S. continues to see rising gas prices, one Cripple Creek casino is launching a gas savings campaign to help employees and customers.

Starting today, Wildwood Casino will reward employees with $.50 off per gallon (up to 20 gallons per week) at their Gas-n-Roll station in Cripple Creek, and the casino is giving customers the opportunity to win free gas prizes until June 19, 2022; total savings of up to $60,000.

“The entire country is feeling the effects of increased gas prices,” said Matt Andrighetti, the General Manager of Wildwood Casino, “Wildwood is in the lucky position to have our own gas station, and that allows us to ease the burden on our customers and our employees.”

Each day through June 19, eight customers who are playing in the casino will be randomly selected to win free gas vouchers. On June 19, qualifying players will have a chance to win one of five, $500 gas prizes.

Wildwood Casino opened in 2008 and is the newest full-service casino property in the Cripple Creek market. The casino features more than 500 slot machines, 14 table games, and a brand new, 101-room hotel directly next to the casino that opened in July 2021.