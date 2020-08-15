Wildlife Officers untangle moose from rope

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers tranquilized a bull moose in order to untangled a large amount of rope around it’s neck and ears near Lake Isabelle on Friday.

The moose has injuries from the rope being wrapped around its neck & ears.

The moose did have injuries from the rope being wrapped around its neck & ears. Wildlife officers are confident he will heal up just fine & be at full strength for the upcoming breeding season (the rut), when this beautiful bull may pass his genes on to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/0N6bsTMAof — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 15, 2020

Wildlife officers are confident he will heal up and be at full strength for the upcoming breeding season.

Other than the cuts sustained from the rope around its chin and ears, the bull moose was in good body condition, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers said the moose easily weighed over 1,000 pounds.

CPW says the bull was previously ear tagged – it was relocated out of Boulder in 2014, so it is at least 6 or 7 years old. The tops of its main paddle were pretty flat, which is an indication that it is an older bull.

Here is the bull moose from #BrainardLake walking away in the thick willows at about 11,000 feet after wildlife officers removed the rope tangled around its antlers and chin. @usfsarp pic.twitter.com/RWuLcw783C — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 15, 2020

The bull moose was seen walking away into the willows – untangled.