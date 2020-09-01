Wildlife officers rescue abandoned cub in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A large crowd gathered Monday afternoon to watch as Colorado Park and Wildlife (CPW) Officers rescued a bear cub from a tree in Acacia Park.

The CPW team tranquilized the bear. Once darted, the cub dropped to a low branch where Officer Phil Gurule could reach it.

Bears live mostly on the west side of #ColoradoSprings but sometimes stray east of Interstate 25. This little cub ended up in Acacia Park in the heart of downtown. @COParksWildlife arrived after noon to remove the cub, which appeared abandoned by its mother. #wildlife pic.twitter.com/x1o7DjpNa6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 1, 2020

Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department also assisted in the rescue.

Cuteness overload! We can BEAR-ly stand how cute these two were. Thanks to @COParksWildlife for rescuing these two cubs yesterday and today. Glad that Truck 1 and Truck 9 could help out #wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/Qo3wTCi3YG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2020

The bear was sent to rehab at Tom and Cec Sanders’ nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore where it will be fed and taught to fear humans before its release into the wild next winter. Wildlife experts believe the black bear was born sometime after February.