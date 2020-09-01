Wildlife officers rescue abandoned cub in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A large crowd gathered Monday afternoon to watch as Colorado Park and Wildlife (CPW) Officers rescued a bear cub from a tree in Acacia Park.
The CPW team tranquilized the bear. Once darted, the cub dropped to a low branch where Officer Phil Gurule could reach it.
Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department also assisted in the rescue.
The bear was sent to rehab at Tom and Cec Sanders’ nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore where it will be fed and taught to fear humans before its release into the wild next winter. Wildlife experts believe the black bear was born sometime after February.