WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A wildland fire that started late afternoon on Friday in Teller County was declared “under control” a short time later by fire fighting agencies.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sunrise Court and Morning Sun. The Northeast Teller Fire District was able to keep the fire to just one acre.

Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated for a short while, but have since been allowed to return home.