Wildland fire sparks off Gold Camp Road on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies are working to extinguish a wildland fire off Gold Camp Road on Monday afternoon.
Several callers noticed a column of smoke in the area and fire crews were able to locate the fire near the upper parking lot on Gold Camp Road. A CSFD spokesperson said the fire is between a quarter of an acre and a half an acre in size.
The entrace to North Cheyenne Canon is blocked to all traffic. The area is regularly closed during weekdays.
Fire crews plan to use a helicopter to put the fire out. It is in an area of the canon that is difficult to access.
