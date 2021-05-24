Wildland fire sparks off Gold Camp Road on Monday

Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies repsond to a wildland fire on Gold Camp Road on May 24, 2021 /Brandon Seffrood, FOX21

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies are working to extinguish a wildland fire off Gold Camp Road on Monday afternoon.

Several callers noticed a column of smoke in the area and fire crews were able to locate the fire near the upper parking lot on Gold Camp Road. A CSFD spokesperson said the fire is between a quarter of an acre and a half an acre in size.

The entrace to North Cheyenne Canon is blocked to all traffic. The area is regularly closed during weekdays.

Fire crews plan to use a helicopter to put the fire out. It is in an area of the canon that is difficult to access.

A FOX21 News crew is en route. This article will be updated.

