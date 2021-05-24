Wildland fire sparks off Gold Camp Road on Monday

Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies repsond to a wildland fire on Gold Camp Road on May 24, 2021 /Brandon Seffrood, FOX21

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies are working to extinguish a wildland fire off Gold Camp Road on Monday afternoon.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a reported #grassfire in the area above Broadmoor. Unknown size at this time — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 24, 2021

Several callers noticed a column of smoke in the area and fire crews were able to locate the fire near the upper parking lot on Gold Camp Road. A CSFD spokesperson said the fire is between a quarter of an acre and a half an acre in size.

The entrace to North Cheyenne Canon is blocked to all traffic. The area is regularly closed during weekdays.

Entrance to North Cheyenne Canon currently blocked off due to reports of a grassfire off Gold Camp Road. Several fire trucks and personnel have responded and are headed up the mountain. pic.twitter.com/YlXDk0Kiw6 — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) May 24, 2021

Fire crews plan to use a helicopter to put the fire out. It is in an area of the canon that is difficult to access.

