Wildfire burns near John Martin Reservoir, state park evacuated

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning near John Martin Reservoir in Bent County and has the state park evacuated on Thursday night.

Bent County Emergency Manager Rick Stwalley said the wildfire started around 5:30 p.m. in the river bottom on the north side of the Arkansas River about three miles east of the park. Crews estimate about 500 acres have burned.

The community of Caddoa is on pre-evacuation notice.

As of 10 p.m. no injuries have been reported and no houses burned. However, there are five homes threatened, according to the Emergency Manager.

Seven fire departments are working to put out the flames. As of late Thursday night, the fire is 20 percent contained and it’s about a mile and a half from John Martin Reservoir. The fire is pushing towards the state park. Stwalley said it is hard to contain because the fire is in the riverbed where it is heavily brushed.

Fire crews will work into the night to put out the fire.

