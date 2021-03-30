Wildfire burning on John Martin Reservoir near Gageby Creek

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning on John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area east of Fort Lyon in the area of Gageby Creek between Bent County Roads 17 and 18, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Around 5 p.m., the fire is uncontained and roads are open. No evacuations at this point. Crews are setting back burns to protect structures and trap the fire.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is concerned because it is habitat of the threatened Black Rail bird.

The fire at John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area is burning tamarisk and cattails in largely inaccessible river bottoms. Smoke has caused road closures including U.S. Highway 50. The SWA hosts threatened marsh-dwelling Black Rails, known for "kookaburra-like call." (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sU8IfZfYSZ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 30, 2021

