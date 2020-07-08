YMCA Fire burning in Temple Canyon south of Royal Gorge Bridge

CANON CITY, Colo. — A fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands and multiple resources have been ordered including air attack and hand crews on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. and is estimated at 100 acres at 6 p.m. and 0 percent contained. The fire is burning 4 miles southwest of Cañon City, in the area of Temple Canyon. The fire is burning in pinyon-juniper.

The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, BLM Fire, and Tallahassee Fire District are on scene. Two single-engine air tankers (SEATs) and 2 Large Air Tankers (LATs) and helicopters are helping ground crews. Additional resources have been ordered, including a Hotshot crew and a Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew.

Fire crews ask people to not call 911 for this fire, it is clearly visible from eastern Fremont County. The smoke is visible from southwest Teller County and other locations across the Front Range.

No evacuations have been ordered. No structures are threatened at this time.

Courtesy of Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

A public information phone line, a Facebook page, and a Twitter page have been established for the public and media to get current information on the YMCA Fire.

YMCA Fire Contact Information:

Fire Information Office: (719) 315-0690

Facebook: facebook.com/YMCAFireCO

Twitter: twitter.com/YMCAFireCO

Smoke can be seen from a fire burning in the Temple Canyon area W of Canon City. It’s a wild land fire, estimated at a 1/2 acre. (Pic: Cassandra Mueller) #cowx pic.twitter.com/6UUo8oe4Jy — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 8, 2020

For the latest updates on this fire check the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page. #YMCAFireCO

Courtesy of Fremont Sheriff’s Office

Fremont County Sheriff says this is why the county is on a stage 1 burn ban and why fireworks were banned. Winds near the fire at 6 p.m. were W-NW at 10-20 mph. RED FLAG WARNINGS are in place today until 9PM: