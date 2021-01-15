Wildfire burning on John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area, evacuation orders lifted for Fort Lyon

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — A large wildfire burning east of Las Animas on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area has at least 10 agencies battling it.

The evacuation has been lifted for Fort Lyon, according to Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson said they were called around noon to the area of road 16 and road JJ in Bent County on Friday.

Bent County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is approximately 80% contained and is estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 acres.

Davidson said Las Animas Fire Department will watch the fire overnight. He added that no structures were burned and no injuries were reported.

Bent County Sheriff’s Office closed off numerous roads while fire crews were working to put out the flames.





Courtesy of Bent County Sheriff’s Office

The agencies that helped put out the fire was Las Animas Fire Department (command), La Junta Fire Department, Cheraw Rural Fire Department, Rocky Ford Fire Department, Crowley County Fire Department, Lamar Fire Department, Eads Fire Department, Wiley Fire Department, Hasty-Mc Clave Fire Department, and Prowers County Rural Fire Department.

The fire is currently under investigation.