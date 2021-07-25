Westbound I-70 reopened, eastbound remains closed due to wildfire

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:21 p.m.): CDOT said westbound Interstate 70 has reopened while eastbound remains closed due to wildfire activity.
ORIGINAL: Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation have closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum due to a wildfire.
Strong winds are blowing the blaze toward the highway and creating heavy smoke causing difficult visibility.
CSP posted video of the wildfire: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1RDGlPaDarEGL
No estimated time to reopen has been given.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.