Westbound I-70 reopened, eastbound remains closed due to wildfire

Wildfire near Eagle off I-70 (photo from Colorado State patrol)

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:21 p.m.): CDOT said westbound Interstate 70 has reopened while eastbound remains closed due to wildfire activity.

#I70 eastbound: Safety closure between Exit 140 – US 6; Gypsum and Exit 147 – Eagle. UPDATE: westbound lanes now open, eastbound remains closed from mile 140-143 due to wild fire https://t.co/eqTaTHBCRb — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2021

ORIGINAL: Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation have closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum due to a wildfire.

#BREAKING

I-70 CLOSED both directions between Eagle and Gypsum for wildfire. Erratic fire behavior with strong winds pushing fire to the east along the interstate.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/LnsYr0KCD1 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 25, 2021

Strong winds are blowing the blaze toward the highway and creating heavy smoke causing difficult visibility.

CSP posted video of the wildfire: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1RDGlPaDarEGL

No estimated time to reopen has been given.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.