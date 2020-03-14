Widefield School District to offer daily “grab-and-go” meals for children despite school closure

COLORADO SPRINGS– Widefield School District 3 will be providing meals for children starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27 (excluding weekends).

This is open to all children in the Pikes Peak region, up to 18 years of age.

The District will provide one “Grab-and-Go” meal bag (containing breakfast and lunch) per day, per child from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following sites:

Watson Junior High

136 Fontaine Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80911

(Pick-up at the front entrance)



235 Sumac Dr.

Colorado Springs, CO 80911

(Pick-up at the front entrance)



7635 Fountain Mesa Rd.

Fountain, CO 80817

(Pick-up behind school, see map)

Children must be present to receive a meal.

Widefield asks families not to stay on site to consume meals. This is a pick-up service only.

Previous update:

On March 12, Widefield School District 3 announced they will join El Paso County school districts in closing all school facilities for a period of 14 days due to the coronavirus.

The closure will be from March 16 through March 27, which includes an already scheduled Spring Break. Widefield will reassess the situation and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30.

During the closure, all schools, district facilities, buses will undergo additional deep cleanings with recommended disinfectants.

Widefield will continue to provide updates via email, WSD3 website (wsd3.org), mobile app, social media, and text.