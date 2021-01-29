Widefield HS student speaks with First Lady Jill Biden

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Widefield High School student got the opportunity to speak with First Lady Jill Biden Friday in a virtual discussion.

Jacob Parra is part of the Military Child Education Coalition’s Student 2 Student program at the high school.

The virtual meeting presented high school students with an opportunity to share their experiences of what life is like as a military-connected child to Biden as she begins her advocacy to support military families.

Student 2 Student is a student led program that helps new students adjust to school. It’s especially important for military students who constantly move around and change schools. The S2S program at WHS has had to get creative this year with the pandemic.

The student created a series of videos that give a tour of the school, a breakdown of activities available. They really focused on entertaining and educating new students in these videos. S2S strives to give new students a sense of belonging.

Here’s a link with more info specifically: https://www.militarychild.org/programs/student-2-student

“Dr. Biden has always been a tremendous champion for our service members, spouses, and children,” said Dr. Becky Porter, MCEC president and CEO. “MCEC is honored that we could facilitate this important interaction today between the first lady and these students in support of her Joining Forces initiative.”

Biden officially announced her intention to make military families a top priority Jan. 14, approximately one week before the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Joining Forces first began during the Obama-Biden administration and was spearheaded by then-First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Biden.

The students who participated in the virtual teleconference represented the following schools and

districts from across the U.S. and Europe:

• Alamogordo High School, Alamogordo, N.M. – Alamogordo Public School District

• North Augusta High School, North Augusta, S.C. – Aiken County Public School District

• Burkburnett High School, Burkburnett, Texas – Burkburnett Independent School District

• Ramstein High School, Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany – DoDEA Europe

• Widefield High School, Colorado Springs, Colo. – Widefield School District 3

The students and schools selected reflect the possibilities that can occur when education and

community leaders commit to shaping an environment that is welcoming, understanding, and

supportive of the military lifestyle,” added Porter. “Although each student and school is individually

unique, collectively they represent the amazing fabric of our military community and our country.”

Biden addressed her desire to work with educators, families, and their local communities to build

understanding and strengthen support for military-connected children and families as part of her

keynote address during the MCEC Education Summit 2020, Nov. 17-18 last year.