DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado District 3 race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch is still undecided.

The race is currently separated by 1,122 votes, with Boebert leading.

Wednesday is important for the race because it is the final day to cure ballots. This means voters must fix any issues with their ballots, like missing signatures or failure to provide a photocopy of an acceptable ID with their ballot, if required, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said.

Ballots from overseas voters, which had to be postmarked by Nov. 8, are due by Wednesday, also.

Then, the next state-mandated reporting update is on Friday.

Timeline

Here is a look at the timeline for finalizing the race:

Nov. 16: Ballots must be cured by 11:59 p.m.

Nov. 16: Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk in order to be counted

Nov. 18: State-mandated reporting update by 5 p.m.

Dec. 5: Secretary of State’s Office must certify the election or order mandatory recounts where needed. In Colorado, the law requires recounts when the tallied vote difference is within a 0.5-point margin.

Dec. 6: Deadline for candidates and political organizations to request recounts at their own expense

Dec. 13: Recounts must be completed for a mandatory recount

Dec. 15: Recounts must be completed for a requested recount

The 118th U.S. Congress is scheduled to meet in Washington starting Jan. 3.