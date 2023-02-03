(COLORADO) — Colorado is now one of 12 states where more than 50 people have apparently developed drug-resistant infections after using EzriCare Artificial Tears, and now the CDC is recommending that everyone stop using the product immediately, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE posted on its Facebook page on Friday, Feb. 3, stating that anyone who has used the product and is experiencing symptoms of an eye infection, to contact a healthcare provider, and stop using the product immediately until further guidance from the CDC and FDA.

According to the CDC’s website, the agency is investigating a “multistate outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa.” This particular outbreak strain had apparently never been reported in the U.S. prior to this outbreak, according to the CDC.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, there have been 55 people in 12 states, including Colorado, that have been impacted, with 35 of the total number of patients linked to four healthcare facility clusters, said the CDC.

“Most patients reported using artificial tears. Patients reported over 10 different brands of artificial tears and some patients used multiple brands. EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was the brand most commonly reported,” stated the CDC.

Those who have been advised to use EzriCare Artificial Tears should follow up with their healthcare provider for alternative options.

CDC: Eye infection symptoms to look out for

Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye

Eye pain or discomfort

Redness of the eye or eyelid

Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation)

Increased sensitivity to light

Blurry vision

“Patients who have used EzriCare preservative-free artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately,” warned the CDC.