Whip up delicous fajitas with help from On the Border

COLORADO SPRINGS– On the Boarder Mexican Grill and Cantina is helping people perfect their fajita recipe.

Watch to see what you need to marinate your protein.

If you’re ready to grill, remove your meat from the refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes before you grill to allow it to come to room temperature. By doing this the meat doesn’t have to cook as long and in the instance of steak – the more time it spends on the grill – the tougher it gets.

Seasoning is important when it comes to grilling the perfect piece of meat. A good rule to keep in mind, especially at home, is to put twice as much as you normally would.

