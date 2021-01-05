While Colorado Springs entertainment venues open, local movie theater not punching their ticket yet

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Now that the state health department has moved most counties into level orange, many indoor attractions are allowed to reopen. This including movie theaters.

Cinemark announcing they will be opening all of their Colorado locations on Friday, Jan. 8 and will be showing both new and classic films.

The theatres reopen in time to showcase this year’s newest hits, including Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, Monster Hunter and more.

Many businesses chomping at the bit to resume operations, however not everyone thinks it will be worth it to turn those closed signs to open.

One of those is Kimball’s Peak Three Theater an independent movie theater in downtown Colorado Springs.

The limited number of new films being produced has, Kimball Bayles, the owner, unsure if it’s worth it.

“We’re already running on empty now if we blow our last few dollars on a false opening it could seal our fate,” said Bayles. “A stop-start game is tough for us, once we’re shut down it takes quite a bit of money to wrap back up with employees, utilities, and overhead costs. Once we’re shut down and are in kind of a hibernation mode, if you will, it’s easier for us just to maintain.”

A few months during the fall, where theaters were allowed to open at limited capacity didn’t yield many profits.

“Looking back on those months September, October, November. We did have to layout quite a bit of money to open the doors, with minimal attendance,” Bayles said. “I just don’t think our audience and most of the public is ready to come back to the movies yet.”

Don MacBrayne President & the CEO of the Summit at Interquest has been closed for quite some time.

“It is great,” said MacBrayne. “It was a sense of normalcy that they were able to come back.”

Though McBrayne said it hasn’t been smooth sailing for them either, they laid off about 40 employees and are trying to bring them back.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about the future,” MacBrayne said.

At level orange, The Summit can open their arcade, bowling alley, and their restaurant, however, they all fall in different categories on the state’s COVID dial.