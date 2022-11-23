(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only.

Cracker Barrel – Offering a limited menu on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 8355 Razorback Drive in Colorado Springs and 4735 North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo.

Golden Corral – Located at 1970 Waynoka Road in Colorado Springs and 3400 North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo, Golden Corral will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IHOP – Check location hours. There are seven locations in Colorado Springs, one in Fountain, and two in Pueblo.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill Italian Restaurant – Located at 2510 Tenderfoot Hill Street in Colorado Springs, Thanksgiving Day hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Subway – Check locations for hours. There are ten locations in Colorado Springs, four in Fountain, and ten in Pueblo.

Waffle House – Operating 24 hours a day, Waffle House has three locations in Colorado Springs.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Check locations for hours. There are two in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo.

Ruby Tuesday – Located at 4150 North Freeway Road in Pueblo, Ruby Tuesday will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Starbucks – Check locations for hours. There are dozens of locations around Colorado Springs, Fountain, Pueblo, and on Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base.

McDonald’s – With multiple locations throughout Southern Colorado, check the location’s hours for Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’ – Check locations for hours. There are seven locations in Colorado Springs, one in Fountain, and one in Pueblo.

Red Lobster – Check location for hours. Located at 4925 North Academy Boulevard and 3510 New Center Point in Colorado Springs and 3306 North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo.

Enjoy Thanksgiving at any of these restaurants with far less hassle than preparing a meal at home.