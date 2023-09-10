(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run had a Plane Pull competition for charity and bragging rights for local law enforcement.

The charity event was hosted by United Airlines at the National Museum of World War II Aviation. Teams of local law enforcement were challenged to pull a historic PBY Catalina plane from World War II.

United Airlines says the proceeds from the Plane Pull directly benefit almost 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes with training, competitions, health, and leadership programs.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

So who won the aviation drag race? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office won pulling the plane with a time of 7.6 seconds.