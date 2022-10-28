(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The 28th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival is happening this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 29. If your family or friends are planning to go this year, there are several options for transportation, as parking will not be available in Manitou Springs.

The parade begins at Noon on Saturday, in downtown Manitou Springs, and the coffin races will follow. Admission is free for those who wish to attend.

Transportation information is below, as there will be no parking available in Manitou Springs:

Shuttles run from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, from 1675 Garden of the Gods Road. Parking is free, with a purchased $5 shuttle ticket (Cash Only).

The Metro Bus will also run on its normal schedule.

Pike Ride is offering a 30-minute free ride to get you into Manitou. Use the code EMMA2022 in order to redeem your ride.

If guests are taking an Uber, Lyft, or Taxi the drop-off location is 484 Manitou Avenue.

Bicycle parking will be located in Memorial Park until 2 p.m. or lock up at one of the many bike racks in town.

The annual tradition began in 1995 in memory of beloved Manitou Springs member, Emma Crawford. Since then, the races have often been copied around the nation, but are never a match to the original.