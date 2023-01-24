(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Lottery reached $4 billion on the 40th anniversary of the first Scratch ticket sold on Jan. 24, 1983.

The Colorado Lottery was created in 1983 to create new revenue through the sale of Lottery games to support Colorado’s outdoors and schools. In 1992, a trust fund was created, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), to invest in Colorado’s outdoors. The fund receives 50% of Lottery proceeds, which amounted to $73.1 million for outdoor projects last year (2022).

The Lottery also supports The Conservation Trust Fund (CTF), which received 40% of proceeds or about $72.1 million in 2022.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives 10%, totaling $16.6 million, with additional funding for its Parks/Outdoors Recreation and Wildlife Cash Funds, for a total of 24.3 million.

Building Excellent Schools Today’s, received $9.3 million in 2022 from profits that exceed the annual cap of the Lottery.

“Lottery dollars are everywhere people play in Colorado,” said Tom Seaver, Director of the Colorado Lottery. “From pavilions and arenas to open space and trail support, there are Lottery dollars in every state park and in hundreds of local outdoor resources in Colorado. We are looking forward to another 40 years of giving back to the great state of Colorado.”

One of GOCO’s investments, the conservation of Greenland Ranch in 2000, was funded in part by money from the Lottery, leading to the conservation of over 17,000 acres between Denver and Colorado Springs along the I-25 corridor.