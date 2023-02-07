DENVER (KDVR) — It is considered one of the most elusive creatures, and whether you call it bigfoot, sasquatch or yeti, there have been several sightings in Colorado.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the top state for sasquatch sightings is Washington, where there have been 708 sightings.

“This comprehensive database of credible sightings and related reports is maintained by an all-volunteer network of bigfoot/sasquatch researchers, archivists, and investigators in the United States and Canada–the BFRO,” the organization shared.

In Colorado, there have been 130 sightings. The most recent report was in June of 2021 when a family heard loud wood knocks near the Deer Lakes campground near Lake City.

Which counties have the most sightings?

The most bigfoot sightings in our state have been reported in the following counties:

Park County: 13 sightings Teller County: 9 sightings Conejos County: 7 sightings Lake County: 8 sightings Larimer County: 8 sightings El Paso County: 7 sightings Eagle County: 6 sightings Pitkin County: 5 sightings Routt County: 5 sightings Summit County: 5 sightings

Top states for bigfoot sightings

Here is a look at the states with the most bigfoot sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization:

Washington: 708 California: 461 Florida: 338 Ohio: 318 Illinois 302 Oregon: 257 Texas: 253 Michigan: 225 Missouri: 166 Georgia 140 Colorado: 130 Pennsylvania: 126 New York: 120 Kentucky 115 Oklahoma: 111

If you didn’t know, there’s actually a Sasquatch Outpost in Bailey where you can learn more about bigfoot and check out the sasquatch encounter discovery museum.

“At The Sasquatch Outpost, we’re dedicated to solving the mystery for ourselves, and we welcome anyone and everyone who’s ever been interested in Sasquatch to visit us here in Bailey — just a short drive from Downtown Denver. We have a museum and retail shop dedicated to the creature, and we also host regular meetings to share sightings and stories with other enthusiasts!” the Sasquatch Outpost shared.

The Sasquatch Outpost is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 149 Main St.