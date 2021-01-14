Where and how Colorado seniors can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is currently in phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, meaning those 70 and up are now a priority with health care workers and first responders. But for some senior citizens, it may be difficult to navigate how to get a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible.

This story contains links and phone numbers to schedule an appointment through UCHealth, Centura — which runs Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, and Kaiser Permanente.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, many hospital systems in Colorado are now working on scheduling vaccine appointments with Coloradans age 70 and over, who are eligible to get vaccinated. In some cases, hospitals will reach out to their patients. In other cases, patients of these hospitals may sign up to be contacted about scheduling a vaccination.

Are you 70 and older (or if you know someone who is) & want to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It’s free & will save lives. Click pause on your provider for details or use the link below to find out how to sign up and get vaccinated!

➡️More info athttps://t.co/BOvv4uFOgl pic.twitter.com/vy7xL9akWW — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2021

Centura Health

If you are a Centura Health patient, you will receive an invitation when it is your time to receive the vaccine through MyCenturaHealth, their patient portal. These invitations will be sent based on the state tiering system, starting with patients age 70 and over. An appointment is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

Use their vaccine notification sign-up form to receive additional information and instructions about the vaccine through email and/or text message. Coloradans can take action now by establishing care with a Centura Health Physician Group primary care provider in their area.

UCHealth

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, their online patient portal, to communicate with patients. If you do not have an active My Health Connection account or are new to UCHealth, sign up to be placed on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when available for your phase, according to the state’s plan.

Kaiser Permanente

For Kaiser Permanente members 70+ (and others in eligible 1A and 1B categories) visit Kaiser Permanente’s vaccine webpage to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served wait list for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

As of Thursday evening, across Colorado, 223,827 people have been immunized by one dose, and 46,897 people immunized with two doses totaling 270,800 doses administered.

Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday during his state vaccine update, the state is prepared to scale up vaccine distribution as more doses become available, but right now, they are limited by supply.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, you can call COHELP at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911. You can also reach out to 2-1-1 Colorado by calling 211 or (866) 760-6489 or text your ZIP CODE to 898-211.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

