When temperatures drop, ‘puffers’ get burned

COLORADO SPRINGS — When colder winds start to blow, police know ‘puffing’ cases will rise.

In Colorado Springs Monday, temperatures dropped into the 20s, and sure enough:

A motor vehicle, left running unattended outside a business in the 1700 block of Jet wing Drive, was stolen. Police Blotter #27374 https://t.co/CjbvRozC9M — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) November 11, 2019

‘Puffing’ is the word police use to describe what happens when we leave our cars running to warm up, while we finish getting ready inside. But, they say, it’s risky business.

“What may start as a motor vehicle theft could turn into another serious crime, such as a home invasion, burglary, or identity theft,” said a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Last month, a particularly cold October, CSPD responded to 22 puffing cases, up from 18 cases in 2018.

They want you to know puffing is more than just dangerous, it’s also against the law. If you’re caught, you’re subject to a $60 fine.

“We have already seen too many puffing cases this year,” CSPD’s spokesperson said, “and our hope is that everyone keeps themselves and their vehicles safe by not puffing this season.”

A bit of a different story in Pueblo this year, where the police department celebrated an October of zero puffing cases.

THANK YOU PUEBLO!



We are proud to announce zero “Puffer” reports (vehicles running unattended) for the month of October, 2019.



We would like to commend the citizens of Pueblo for participating with us as we continue to reduce the number of vehicle thefts in our community. pic.twitter.com/nyCVCkph5F — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 7, 2019

Chief Troy Davenport said, “We are very pleased to report that during the month of October, the Pueblo Police Department did not investigate one incident of puffing.”

Last October, PPD had five puffing incidents.

“We appreciate our citizens playing an active role in preventing auto theft!” Said Davenport.