(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The ever-popular 21-and-up Haunted Brew Fest is back for its final year at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs and will happen on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Yes, this is our last year! Join us for one LAST Halloween BASH as we are putting everything we have in this event for it’s last year!” wrote the Haunted Brew Fest on Facebook.

VIP and General Admission tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

According to the event website, this year, there will be a $1,000 grand prize for the costume contest, along with other prizes up for grabs and plenty of tastings throughout with several breweries, distilleries, and wineries taking part. There will also be a Haunted Brew Fest DJ to keep the party going all night long!

The Norris Penrose Event Center is located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, and the event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, with those who purchase VIP tickets being granted early access at 4 p.m.