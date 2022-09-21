COLORADO — The start of fall is finally here, and signs of spectacular colors are already starting to pop-up around Colorado. As you start planning your leaf peeping trips, here’s a look at when colors across the state are expected to be the most vibrant.

In northwest Colorado, leaves are already changing, with the southern mountains seeing the latest peak of fall colors. The colors will be the most vibrant during the last two weeks of September, and by October there will be beautiful colors all across Colorado.

A hiking trail winding through a golden aspen grove: Guanella Pass Scenic Byway, Georgetown, Colorado.

Bright golds and yellows will sweep south and east across the state early to mid October, with the spectacular display of colors coming to an end by the middle of November.

The map below is a closer look at when each part of the state will see near and peak fall colors. The tab on the left side has a circle next to the date, and the arrows to the right and left can be clicked to scroll through the various dates.

The bright red colors indicate when trees will see their peak, with orange showing a partial peak and the dark red showing trees past their peak color.

The first week in October is when the Front Range will start to see its brightest colors. The eastern plains will see peak colors at the mid-to-end of October, before the beautiful display of fall colors finish for the season.

Beautiful aspen trees near Twin Lakes, Colorado. Credit: Lars Leber.

Fall foliage near Ridgway, Colorado. Credit: Lars Leber.

Fall foliage covered dirt road near Telluride, Colorado. Credit: Lars Leber.

Some places to see spectacular color displays this fall season: