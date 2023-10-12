(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The 29th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Parade will return to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Oct. 28 down historic Manitou Avenue.
DETAILS: Coffin Races & Parade
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
- Time: Hearse & Coffin Parade kicks off at Noon, followed by the Coffin Races
- From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy food, drinks, vendors, and free entertainment from The Sweet Lillies in Soda Springs Park
- Coffin Races After Party & Awards Ceremony will be held immediately after the races in the Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs and will end at 5:00 p.m.
- Live Stream & Live Leader Board: Watch at coffinraces.com
DETAILS: Parking
- Park for Free: Park for free and ride the $5 round-trip shuttles
- Citizens Service Center Parking: 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road
- Colorado Technical University Parking: 1575 Garden of The Gods Road
- Shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on race day
- Cycle to the Event: Bring your bike to Pike Ride’s free bike valet
- Address: Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue
- Riders bringing their bikes from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. get a free 20-minute Pike Ride and Coffin Race After Party drink token
- Ride Share Drop off/Pick up: Will be located at 484 Manitou Avenue
Those who wish to attend are told to arrive early to enjoy the festivities and find a good spot to view the parade and races.