(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The 29th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Parade will return to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Oct. 28 down historic Manitou Avenue.

DETAILS: Coffin Races & Parade

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 28 Time: Hearse & Coffin Parade kicks off at Noon, followed by the Coffin Races From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy food, drinks, vendors, and free entertainment from The Sweet Lillies in Soda Springs Park Coffin Races After Party & Awards Ceremony will be held immediately after the races in the Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs and will end at 5:00 p.m.

Hearse & Coffin Parade kicks off at Noon, followed by the Coffin Races Live Stream & Live Leader Board: Watch at coffinraces.com

DETAILS: Parking

Park for Free: Park for free and ride the $5 round-trip shuttles Citizens Service Center Parking : 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road Colorado Technical University Parking : 1575 Garden of The Gods Road Shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on race day

Park for free and ride the $5 round-trip shuttles Cycle to the Event: Bring your bike to Pike Ride’s free bike valet Address: Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue Riders bringing their bikes from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. get a free 20-minute Pike Ride and Coffin Race After Party drink token

Bring your bike to Pike Ride’s free bike valet Ride Share Drop off/Pick up: Will be located at 484 Manitou Avenue

Those who wish to attend are told to arrive early to enjoy the festivities and find a good spot to view the parade and races.