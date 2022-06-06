PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that works to provide stable housing, food, mental health care, dental health, and more to those experiencing homelessness, has an additional goal in mind.

The organization is hoping to raise money to get some “Wheels of Love.”

Right now, the mission is using a 22-year-old van, on its last leg, to transport people to and from places like th social security office, the courthouse, the VA, and church.

The vehicle doesn’t have air, heat, or wheelchair access.

A Gofundme campaign is now in the works, to help the mission purchase a new, reliable, handicap accessible van.

The mission is hoping the community will pitch in – if you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.