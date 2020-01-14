Wheeler sentenced to life behind bars for October 2018 murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tyler Lee Wheeler was sentenced Monday for his role in the October 7, 2018 shooting death of Kenyata Horne.

Wheeler was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Before Judge Lin Billings-Vela sentenced Wheeler he addressed the victim’s family in the courtroom, “No sentence that I can impose will bring back your beloved son and nephew.”

The shooting happened on Tranters Creek Way, which is in the area of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Kenyatta Horne, lying on the sidewalk.

Three other suspects: Wayne TC Sellers, Kyle Watts, and Beslim Torres-Valle were also arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Sellers was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated robber, and other counts. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 32 years.