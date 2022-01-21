What worked and what didn’t? Fire chiefs discuss Marshall Fire response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three weeks after the most destructive fire in Colorado history sparked in Boulder County, the heads of firefighting organizations are sitting down to discuss the response.

The Marshall Fire burned more than 1,000 homes between Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. It’s is considered one of the worst climate disasters in the United States in 2021.

Complete coverage of Marshall Fire

The central resource location for Marshall Fire victims, the Disaster Assistance Center, will close on Saturday and shift to a widespread, long-term recovery effort.

Several fire chiefs, including Mountain View Fire Protection District Chief Dave Beebe, Louisville Fire Protection District Chief John Willson and Hygiene Fire Department Chief Cody Trevithick will be sitting down with FOX31 Investigative Reporter Lori Jane Gliha to discuss the response. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Officer Seth McKinney will also be a part of the discussion.

You can watch the roundtable interview live on FOX31 NOW at 12:30 p.m. in the player above.