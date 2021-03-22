What we know about Boulder officer Eric Talley, killed in King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the first Boulder police officers to arrive at the scene of the King Soopers shooting on Monday lost his life in the line of duty. Eric Talley, 51, was among the 10 people killed when a suspect opened fire at the grocery store.

Talley had been with the department since 2010. Those who knew him told FOX31 he was a family man.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold called Talley’s actions “heroic.” She choked up with emotions when talking about the fallen officer at a news conference Monday night.

Speaking at the same news conference, the district attorney said Talley’s “life was cut much too short.”

A procession was held Monday night, escorting Talley’s body through the city of Boulder.

This is heartbreaking. Father of 7 killed by gunman. https://t.co/R3s2Gxbfb5 — Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) March 23, 2021

Boulder Police will be holding a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Boulder Police Department.