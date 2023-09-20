(COLORADO) — In three years, there have been more than 400 crashes involving wrong-way drivers in Colorado, and El Paso County ranked third for the most crashes involving a wrong-way driver, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Of the 403 crashes between 2020 and August 2023, 42 resulted in serious injuries and 18 were deadly.

Top five counties with the most crashes involving a wrong-way driver:

Adams – 42

Jefferson – 38

El Paso – 33

Weld – 28

Arapahoe – 26

CSP said one of the best things to do if you encounter a wrong-way driver is to slow down and safely move to the shoulder of the roadway.

“Reducing your speed is one of the most important actions you can take because it reduces impact speed and, in turn, greatly reduces the severity of injury or possibility of death,” wrote CSP who also warned to never follow the driver in the wrong direction.

CSP said if you are the wrong-way driver, to immediately pull to the shoulder and stop, and when it’s safe, turn around and go in the correct direction. “However, before you turn around, take a moment to evaluate yourself and determine if you should be driving at that time, and if necessary, arrange an alternate way to your destination.”

To report a wrong-way driver, call *CSP (*277) and give as much information as possible including; a description of the vehicle, driver, vehicle plate, location, and direction of travel.