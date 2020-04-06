What to do if you see ‘Stay-at-Home’ violations in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Since Governor Jared Polis issued a statewide “Stay-at-Home” order in late-March, questions regarding enforcement have been streaming into the newsroom and to city leaders across Colorado.

The City of Colorado Springs responded to that influx of questions on Monday, writing:

“We implore residents to follow the order and to stay at home except for essential activities or critical business. It is vital for all of us to do our part to limit the spread and protect the health and safety of everyone in our community.”

The city also clarified the path citizens should take if they see a business operating illegally. That is to contact the county health department at (719)-578-3167.

“Because of the high volume of calls the health department is receiving, their efforts are on investigating serious and ongoing violations with a focus on education and voluntary compliance. Continued violations by businesses can result in citations and possible fines and/or jail time, but El Paso County Health, fully expects voluntary compliance by all businesses,” the city wrote in Monday’s statement.

Residents are also encouraged to file necessary reports with the Attorney General’s Office at covid19@coag.gov.

The city also advised citzens can report violations in City parks through the GoCOS! Mobile app. The data will be used to identify hotspots.

“Please note,” the city wrote, “though we implore all residents to wear masks as recommended by the Governor on Friday, this is a recommendation and not a law, so reporting is unnecessary. Do not call 9-1-1, CSPD or CSFD to report these issues or ask questions about COVID-19 unless it is an emergency.”

Additionally, the city says it has reassigned a limited number of CSPD school resource officers and park rangers to patrol City parks and known “hot spots” to educate those who are gathering in groups.

Colorado Springs Police Officers will address violations they observe through warnings and education in an effort to gain voluntary compliance.