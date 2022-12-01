(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Freshly cooked french fries, smooth milkshakes, and soda, and don’t forget those tasty McNuggets, could be yours for life, with a chance to win one of McDonald’s elusive McGold Cards.

According to a McDonald’s press release, beginning Monday, Dec. 5, U.S. fans of the fast-food chain can enter to win a McGold Card, which comes with free McDonald’s for life, plus access to other merchandise and food deals.

McDonald’s said the promotion is part of its SZN of Sharing, “a first-of-its-kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald’s App.”

According to the fast-food chain, beginning on Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald’s App gets you one step closer to scoring a McGold card.

Here’s how to enter to win a McGold card:

Dates of McGold Card promotion: 12/05/2022 – 12/25/2022

How to participate: Download the McDonald’s App and use a valid email address

What to opt into: MyMcDonald’s Rewards program

Limit: One entry/day

No purchase is necessary to participate, according to McDonald’s official rules.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift, a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

According to McDonald’s, a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives fans access to two, exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Items will include; Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, and a puzzle featuring McDonald’s dipping sauces, just to name a few.